Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 466,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,709,367. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

