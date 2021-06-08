Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $25.85 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.43. 108,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.46.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

