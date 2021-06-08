Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $233.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.