Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 991,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,190,910. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

