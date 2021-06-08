Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,256 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $146.24. 146,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

