Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 718 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,698. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $166.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

