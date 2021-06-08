Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 952 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

CRM stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.04. 166,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,006. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

