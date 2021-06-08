Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

