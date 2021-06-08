Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

