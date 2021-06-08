Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $89.28 or 0.00265927 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $79.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00043557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,852,695 coins and its circulating supply is 17,590,925 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

