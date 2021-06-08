ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,464.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $82,013.99 and $16,464.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.