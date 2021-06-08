Elysian (ELY) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $236,926.80 and $1.29 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00993477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.78 or 0.09652015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050963 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

