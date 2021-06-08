eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 19,762 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.
- On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.
- On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $739,491.12.
Shares of EMAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 781,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $253.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on EMAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
