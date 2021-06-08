Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $5.19 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Emercoin has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $49,333.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016638 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,524,352 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

