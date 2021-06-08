Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

