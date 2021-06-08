Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,974. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $98.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

