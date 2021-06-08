Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.71

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $34.15. Empire shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

