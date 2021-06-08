Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) Research Coverage Started at Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.17 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (CSE: TAAT / OTCQX: TOBAF / FRA: 2TP) Nicotine Free Smoking Experience / Sponsorship with Mayweather’s Team – Initiating Coverage” and dated June 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

About Empower Clinics

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

