Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) Research Coverage Started at Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.17 price target on the stock.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (CSE: TAAT / OTCQX: TOBAF / FRA: 2TP) Nicotine Free Smoking Experience / Sponsorship with Mayweather’s Team – Initiating Coverage” and dated June 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
About Empower Clinics
Read More: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Empower Clinics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower Clinics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.