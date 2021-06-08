Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

DAVA traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. 71,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

