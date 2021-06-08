Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

