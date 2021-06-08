ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

NDRA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 748,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,177. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

