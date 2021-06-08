Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.79. Energous shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1,486,045 shares trading hands.

WATT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.27.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,375 shares of company stock worth $176,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,293 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

