Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of EPAC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.91 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

