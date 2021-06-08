EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 289,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

