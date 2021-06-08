EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. 7,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.93. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.