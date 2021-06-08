Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €12.36 ($14.54). Engie shares last traded at €12.31 ($14.48), with a volume of 3,951,388 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.40.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

