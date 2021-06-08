Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 1,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

