Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,758 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Model N worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Model N by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

