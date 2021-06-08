Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,831 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 48.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

