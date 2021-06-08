Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,017 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MAG Silver worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.89 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

