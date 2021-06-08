Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,548 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

