Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $321,638.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,515,902. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

