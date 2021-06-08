Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,414,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,808,871.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

