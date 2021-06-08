Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,201 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE:PD opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

