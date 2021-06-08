Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,461 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

