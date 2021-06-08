Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,896 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after buying an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

