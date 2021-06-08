Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

