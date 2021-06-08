Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 308.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Accolade by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

