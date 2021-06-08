Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $96.33.

