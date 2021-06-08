Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCM opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 92.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

