Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 406.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.41% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

