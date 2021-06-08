Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

