Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

