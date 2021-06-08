Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000.

AOR opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

