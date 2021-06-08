Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

