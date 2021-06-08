Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

