Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

