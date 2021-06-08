Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Parsons by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Parsons by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 533,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

PSN opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

