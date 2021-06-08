Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mimecast by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Mimecast by 30.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 8.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,000 shares of company stock worth $10,164,690. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

