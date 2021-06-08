Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2,675.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 163,366 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

